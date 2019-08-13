Liam Hemsworth Makes His Split With Miley Cyrus Official; Refuses To Make Any Comments

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have called quits on their relationship after a few months into the marriage and several years of on and off dating. The Wrecking Ball singer's rep confirmed the news, after reports regarding the same started making rounds on the internet. They said that she and Liam have decided to part ways for their own good. Liam Hemsworth, has finally broken his silence regarding his split with Miley Cyrus through an official statement.

The Hunger Games actor wrote on Instagram, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love." - (sic)

Neither Liam, nor Miley have stated the reason for their separation. While, the actress implied through her post that it's a patrt of her evolution. Her spokesperson stated, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers".