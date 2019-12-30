    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lolita Actress Sue Lyon Passes Away At 73

      By Pti
      |

      Sue Lyon, who played the titular character in Stanley Kubrick's Lolita, has died. She was 73. The actor, who was cast in the iconic movie at the age of 14, died here on Thursday.

      lolita

      Her friend Phil Syracopoulos told The New York Times that she had been in "declining health" for a while, but a cause of death was not provided. Born Suellyn Lyon in 1946 in Iowa, Lyon's family moved to LA when she was a child.

      As a teenager, she started acting on television, and an appearance on The Loretta Young Show brought her to Kubrick's notice. Lolita made Lyon won the Golden Globe Award for most promising newcomer - female.

      She also recorded two songs for the film -- Lolita ya ya and Turn off the moon. Lyon went on to star in The Night of the Iguana, 7 Women, John Ford's final film, The Flim-Flam Man, Frank Sinatra's Tony Rome, and Evel Knievel.

      She retired from acting in 1981 and her final role was in the 1980's cult hit Alligator. Lyon is survived by her daughter Nona from her marriage to photographer Roland Harrison.

      Alfie Allen Pay Tribute To Game Of Thrones Stunt Double Andrew Dunbar

      Read more about: sue lyon Lolita
      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue