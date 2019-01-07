 »   »   »  Mahershala Ali Wins First Golden Globe

Mahershala Ali thanked the most important women in his life for their constant support as he received his first ever Golden Globe Award.

The actor won the trophy in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category for "Green Book". This was Ali's second Globe nod. He was nominated for his performance in "Moonlight" in 2017.

In "Green Book", which is set in the '60s, Viggo Mortensen plays Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga, a New York City bouncer who ends up working as a driver for Ali's character, "Doc" Don Shirley, a famed pianist, driving him on a tour of venues through the American South.

In his acceptance speech, Ali said, "I have to thank my wife, my mother, and my grandmother. I thank you for your prayers. I've needed each and every one of them. Peace."

The actor also thanked the real Shirley, Mortensen who he called an "extraordinary scene partner", director Peter Farrelly, his other co-star Linda Cardellini who he called a "beautiful person" and other colleagues.

He bested Timothee Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy"), Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice") to win the award. PTI