      Meghan Markle On Motherhood: Not Many People Have Asked If I'm OK

      Meghan Markle's love story with Prince Harry is known to all. Not long ago, the Royal couple welcomed their bundle of joy, little Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Now in a recent interview, the Royal Duchess opened up about media criticism and the struggles she had to undergo as part of motherhood.

      Meghan Markle On Motherhood: Not Many People Have Asked If Im OK

      "Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was really challenging for me. And then when you have a newborn, especially as a woman it's a lot," she was quoted as saying by South Africa's ITV when she was recently visiting the country.

      She further added: "Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

      While speaking to ITV, Prince Harry also revealed that at times, the struggle reminds of his mother Prince Diana and the unfortunate incident (car crash) that followed.

      He said, "I think probably it is a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

      He further added: "Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said, with the role, with the job, with the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

      Saturday, October 19, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
