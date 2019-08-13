Mia Khalifa Makes Shocking Claims About Her Past As Adult Film Star; Says She Earned Just $12,000!

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa made a shocking revelation recently. She dismissed rumors of having earned in millions during her brief career as a porn star, and stated that she actually made just around $12,000 (Rs. 8.5 lakh). This is indeed surprising but if we think about how short lived her career was in the industry, it makes sense.

Mia made this revelation when she appeared on an interview with Megan Abott recently. She shared the interview's link on her Twitter, and wrote, "People think I'm raking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary." (sic)

She added, "To clarify, I was never promised "millions", nor do I expect it. I'm just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry.

Mia was part of the industry only for three months, in between 2014 and 2015. "I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform." (sic). She has been continuously ranked at the top in adult movies' streaming platforms, even years after she quit the industry.

During her interview with Abott, she talked about how her Instagram following blew up in a span of six months. She said that her Instagram followers went from 400 to 200,000 in just three days, and it only kept snowballing until hit 2 million six months later. Her following kept increasing even after she quit the industry, but her Insta account was hacked by ISIS later. Mia worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper after quitting.

