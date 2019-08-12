Miley Cyrus's Latest Picture On Instagram Reveals Why She & Liam Hemsworth Parted Ways!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship has never failed to intrigue their fans. The Last Song actors dated on and off for years, until they decided to get hitched in a private ceremony last December. The wedding came across as shocking for a lot of reasons. one of it being the actress' history. However, there was no dearth of romantic elements in Miley and Liam's relationship, though they defined them in their own terms. But, two days ago, it was officially announced that the couple had decided to part ways. And now, Miley has shared a post on Instagram that reveals why she and Liam called it quits on their marriage!

The Malibu singer shared a picture of herself on a hilltop and captioned it, "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...." - (sic)

Miley's rep also stated a similar reason for her break-up with Liam. It said, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Well, looks like Miley has decided to take a detour from her conventional life and walk a different path. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for Liam's reaction.