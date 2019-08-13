English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Modern Family Actor Phil Young Passes Away In Car Accident; Was On His Way To Win Award

    By
    |

    Independent film actor Phil Young, who was known for his roles in ABC's General Hospital and Modern Family, passed away on Friday in a car accident. Reportedly, he was on his way to accept an award for his latest horror film, D-Railed. He played the role of The Monster in D-Railed. The movie has won five platinum awards from International Independent Film Awards and nine from the New York Film Awards.

    Young Passes Away In A Car Accident

    Young's co-actor from D-Railed, announced the news of his death on Facebook. He wrote, "Our hearts in the D-Railed family have been shattered. Phil Young, who played the monster in our "little film 🚂 that could" was killed last night in a car accident on his way to win an award for the movie. Phil had that energy, passion, hope, love, joy (i could go on forever) He was so kind and charismatic and loved his job" says it all. He is so sorely missed. Our prayers go out to his family now and forever." - (sic)

    More MODERN FAMILY News

    Read more about: modern family
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue