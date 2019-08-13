Modern Family Actor Phil Young Passes Away In Car Accident; Was On His Way To Win Award

Independent film actor Phil Young, who was known for his roles in ABC's General Hospital and Modern Family, passed away on Friday in a car accident. Reportedly, he was on his way to accept an award for his latest horror film, D-Railed. He played the role of The Monster in D-Railed. The movie has won five platinum awards from International Independent Film Awards and nine from the New York Film Awards.

Young's co-actor from D-Railed, announced the news of his death on Facebook. He wrote, "Our hearts in the D-Railed family have been shattered. Phil Young, who played the monster in our "little film 🚂 that could" was killed last night in a car accident on his way to win an award for the movie. Phil had that energy, passion, hope, love, joy (i could go on forever) He was so kind and charismatic and loved his job" says it all. He is so sorely missed. Our prayers go out to his family now and forever." - (sic)