    New Trailer Of ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Released

    A new trailer of Breaking Bad's spin-off, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released by Netflix on Monday and it received the much deserving hype. The film will take off as immediate consequence of Breaking Bad's conclusion and it will narrate the tale of Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul), who was one of the two key characters in Breaking Bad.

    While the first teaser showed Jesse Pinkman's friend Skinny Pete (played by Charles Baker), the latest trailer gives us a glimpse of Jesse, the key character, who can be seen listening to a radio broadcast about the gang from whom he managed to escape with the help of Breaking Bad's lead character, Walter White. Watch the trailer here.

    It is being said that the movie will also feature Jesse's former friends, Skinny Pete and Badger (played by Matt L. Jones).

    In the original series, Walter White (Played by Bryan Cranston), a high-school Chemistry teacher, starts cooking meth in order to afford for his cancer treatment and to provide for his family. He partners up with Jesse Pinkman, a young junkie and builds his dream drug empire.

    Better Call Saul, is yet another spin-off series of Breaking Bad, which narrates the story of Saul Goodman (played by Bob Odenkirk), who plays the devil's advocate in the original series.

    The official synopsis of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reads, "The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television."

    The movie is helmed and written by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. It will begin streaming on Netflix from October 11, 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
