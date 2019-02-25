Oscars 2019 : Here Are A Few Memorable Moments From The Star-Lit Night You Ought To Remember!

Spike Lee's On Black History

It was truly overwhelming when director Spike Lee said, "The date: the 24th. The month: February, which happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History Month. The year is 2019. The year is 1619. ... Four-hundred years our ancestors were stolen from Northern Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved."

Amy, Tina & Maya's Monologue

The audience cracked up when the comedian trio started their monologue saying, "We're not your hosts, but we'll stand here a little too long so the people who look at USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted,". Taking a dig at Trump they said, "There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall,".

Melissa Mc Carthy & Brian Tyree's Costume Show

Melissa and Brian showed up in their own costumes. They said, "A rakish tilt to a hat, the drape of fabric just so. Costume designers construct the looks that ground a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest of ways."

Queen Pays Tribute To Freddie Mercury

Oscars 2019 started off to performance by the surviving members of the Rock band Queen and Adam Lambert. The made the crowd sing along to the songs We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. Biopic film on Freddie Mercury Bohemian Rhapsody bagged the maximum awards tonight.

When Lady Gaga Won The Award

It was a moment worth remembering when Lady Gaga was honored with Best Original Song for Shallow. She told in her acceptance speech, "This is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it,".