    Oscars 2019 Live Updates

    Behold, Hollywood enthusiasts! The much awaited 91st Academy Awards is finally here. One of the most prestigious ceremonies, Oscars 2019, is taking place at the Dolly Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will be honoring films of 2018 under 24 categories. There already has been a lot of excitement surrounding who is taking home what and how in style the stars are going to arrive on the red carpet. Also, there is a lot of anticipation with regard to how the ceremony will unfold as for the first time in three decades, Oscars will be conducted with no host!

    In India, Oscars will be broadcast live on Star Movies and fans can also live stream the event on HotStar. Meanwhile, here we bring you all the live updates from Oscars 2019. Watch the space below for more latest news regarding Oscars 2019!

    Monday, February 25, 2019, 4:21 [IST]
