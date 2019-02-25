Oscars 2019 Live Updates : Rami Malik Wins Best Actor For Bohemian Rhapsody!

Behold, Hollywood enthusiasts! The much awaited 91st Academy Awards is finally here. One of the most prestigious ceremonies, Oscars 2019, is taking place at the Dolly Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will be honoring films of 2018 under 24 categories. There already has been a lot of excitement surrounding who is taking home what and how in style the stars are going to arrive on the red carpet. Also, there is a lot of anticipation with regard to how the ceremony will unfold as for the first time in three decades, Oscars will be conducted with no host!

In India, Oscars will be broadcast live on Star Movies and fans can also live stream the event on HotStar. Meanwhile, here we bring you all the live updates from Oscars 2019. Watch the space below for more latest news regarding Oscars 2019!

#Green Book wins Best Picture. Julia Roberts closes Oscars 2019 with a lovely thank you note.

#Oivia Colman wins Lead Actress for The Favorite. Says, "Any little girl who's practicing their speech on the telly..you never know!"

#Rami Malik wins The Best Actor category. It is Rami's first Osacrs nomination and win!

#Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow wins the Oscar for Best Orignal Song

#Oscar for Live Action Short Film goes to Skin. Acamedy Award under this category has been presented for over 18 years now.

#Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow from thier film A Star Is Born live.

#Best Short Animated award goes to Bao

#The Ballards of Buster Scruggs perform thier superhit track When Cowboy Trades His Wings For Spurs

#Michael Keaten presents the award for Best Editing. The Oscar goes to John Ottman for Bohemian Rhapsody. It's the third win for the musical tonight.

#Heagen Michael Key makes a dramatic entry on the stage. Briefly talks about Mary Poppins and Best Original Song.

#Tennis legend Serena Williams pays tribute to Ally Aka Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

#Bohemian Rhapsody wins its first Oscars under Best Sound Editing. The film has been nominated under five categories, including Best Picture.

#Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke introduces Jennifer Hudson prior to her performance.

#Alfanso Cuaron wins Oscar for Best Cinematography. This is his third Oscar and tenth nomination. He's been nominated under four different categories for Roma.

# Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans present Production Design awards. Yet another win for Black Panther. Hannah Beachler takes home the winning trophy.

# Ruther Cater wins under Costume and Hairstyling for Black Panther. Rith gives an ispirational speech as she thanks her mother. Dedicates the award to the Black community.

# Free Solo taks home the Best Documentary Feature honor. Helen Mirren presents the award.

#Regina King wins Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Cold Talk.

#Queen kick-stars the event by performing thier classic 'We Are The Champions'.

#Bradley Cooper says he's nervous about his nomination for A Star Is Born. Talks about performing later tonight.

#Jennifer Lopez gets the crows excited. she graces the red carpet with her partner Alex Rodriguez.

# Rami Malik talks about performing tonight. He's been nominated in the Best Actor category for his musical film Bohemian Rhapsody.

# Glenn Close, turns head by srrivng in a 32-pound gown. she's been niinated for Best Actress for her work in The Wife.

# Celebrities have started arriving at the event. Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis grace the red carpet first.

