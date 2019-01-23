Oscars 2019: Nominations List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the nominations for the 91st annual Oscars. Here is the full list of nominees in 24 categories:

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees:

BEST FILM

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST SOUND EDITING

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker, Black Panther

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl, A Quiet Place

Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin, Black Panther

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis, First Man

Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia, Roma

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow, A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Bryne, Mary Queen Of Scots

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer, Border

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, Mary Queen of Scots

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

All The Stars, Black Panther

I'll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

BEST FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice