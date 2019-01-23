English
    Oscars 2019: Nominations List

    By Pti
    |

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the nominations for the 91st annual Oscars. Here is the full list of nominees in 24 categories:

    Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees:

    BEST FILM

    Black Panther

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    Vice

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

    Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

    Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

    Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

    Adam McKay, Vice

    BEST ACTOR

    Christian Bale, Vice

    Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

    Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

    BEST ACTRESS

    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

    Glenn Close, The Wife

    Olivia Colman, The Favourite

    Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Mahershala Ali, Green Book

    Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

    Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

    Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Sam Rockwell, Vice

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Amy Adams, Vice

    Marina de Tavira, Roma

    Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

    Emma Stone, The Favourite

    Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

    FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

    Capernaum

    Cold War

    Never Look Away

    Roma

    Shoplifters

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    The Favourite

    First Reformed

    Green Book

    Roma

    Vice

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

    BlacKkKlansman

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    A Star Is Born

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    Cold War

    The Favourite

    Never Look Away

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    BEST SOUND EDITING

    Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker, Black Panther

    John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man

    Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl, A Quiet Place

    Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma

    BEST SOUND MIXING

    Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin, Black Panther

    Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis, First Man

    Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia, Roma

    Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow, A Star Is Born

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

    Black Panther

    The Favourite

    First Man

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Roma

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Christopher Robin

    First Man

    Ready Player One

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Ruth Carter, Black Panther

    Sandy Powell, The Favourite

    Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

    Alexandra Bryne, Mary Queen Of Scots

    BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

    Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer, Border

    Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, Mary Queen of Scots

    Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, Vice

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    All The Stars, Black Panther

    I'll Fight, RBG

    The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

    Shallow, A Star Is Born

    When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

    Black Panther

    BlacKkKlansman

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Isle Of Dogs

    Mary Poppins Returns

    BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

    Free Solo

    Hale County

    Minding the Gap

    Of Fathers and Sons

    RBG

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

    Black Sheep

    End Game

    Lifeboat

    A Night at the Garden

    Period. End Of Sentence

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    Incredibles 2

    Isle Of Dogs

    Mirai

    Ralph Breaks The Internet

    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    BEST FILM EDITING

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Vice

