Oscars 2019: Nominations List
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the nominations for the 91st annual Oscars. Here is the full list of nominees in 24 categories:
BEST FILM
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
BEST SOUND EDITING
Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker, Black Panther
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody
Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man
Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl, A Quiet Place
Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay, Roma
BEST SOUND MIXING
Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin, Black Panther
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis, First Man
Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia, Roma
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow, A Star Is Born
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Bryne, Mary Queen Of Scots
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer, Border
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks, Mary Queen of Scots
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney, Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
All The Stars, Black Panther
I'll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
BEST FILM EDITING
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice