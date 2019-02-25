English
    It's finally happening! Oscars 2019 has officially begun. Best films of 2018 will be awarded today under 24 categories. Actors, directors, stylists and other who have been nominated have already arrived at the event. The 91st Academy Award is currently taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Several celebrities such as Rami Malik of Boehmian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born and more will seen performing tonight. As one of the most-awaited says of the year comes alive, here is the list of all the winners of Oscars 2019.

    Oscars 2019: Complete Winners List

    Best Supporting Actress- Regina King, Is Beale Street Cold Talk

    Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo

    Makeup & Hairstyling - Vice

    Best Costume Design- Ruth Carter, Black Panther

    Production Design - Hannah Beachler, Black Panther

    Best Cinematography - Alfanso Cuaron, Roma

    Best Sound Editing - John Walkers, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Best Sound Editing - Bohemian Rhapsody

    Best Foreign Language Film - Roma

    Best Editing - John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Actor In Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali, Green Book

    Best Animated Feature Film - Spider - Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    Best Animated Short Film - Bao

    Best Documentary Short Subject - Period. End Of Sentence.

    Best Visual Effects - First Man

    Live Action Short Film - Guy Nattiv & Jaime Ray Newman for Skin

    Original Screenplay - Green Book

    Adapted Screenplay - BLACKkKLANSMAN

    Best Original Score - Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

    Best Original Song - Shallow, A Star Is Born

    Best Actor - Rami Malik, Bohemian Rhapsody

