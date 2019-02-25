Oscars 2019: Complete Winners List
It's finally happening! Oscars 2019 has officially begun. Best films of 2018 will be awarded today under 24 categories. Actors, directors, stylists and other who have been nominated have already arrived at the event. The 91st Academy Award is currently taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Several celebrities such as Rami Malik of Boehmian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born and more will seen performing tonight. As one of the most-awaited says of the year comes alive, here is the list of all the winners of Oscars 2019.
Best Supporting Actress- Regina King, Is Beale Street Cold Talk
Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo
Makeup & Hairstyling - Vice
Best Costume Design- Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Production Design - Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Best Cinematography - Alfanso Cuaron, Roma
Best Sound Editing - John Walkers, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Foreign Language Film - Roma
Best Editing - John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Actor In Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Animated Feature Film - Spider - Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film - Bao
Best Documentary Short Subject - Period. End Of Sentence.
Best Visual Effects - First Man
Live Action Short Film - Guy Nattiv & Jaime Ray Newman for Skin
Original Screenplay - Green Book
Adapted Screenplay - BLACKkKLANSMAN
Best Original Score - Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Best Original Song - Shallow, A Star Is Born
Best Actor - Rami Malik, Bohemian Rhapsody