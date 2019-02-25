Oscars 2019 Complete Winners List : Bohemian Rhapsody Bags Maximum Awards!

It's finally happening! Oscars 2019 has officially begun. Best films of 2018 will be awarded today under 24 categories. Actors, directors, stylists and other who have been nominated have already arrived at the event. The 91st Academy Award is currently taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Several celebrities such as Rami Malik of Boehmian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born and more will seen performing tonight. As one of the most-awaited says of the year comes alive, here is the list of all the winners of Oscars 2019.

Best Supporting Actress - Regina King, Is Beale Street Cold Talk

Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo

Makeup & Hairstyling - Vice

Best Costume Design- Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Production Design - Hannah Beachler, Black Panther

Best Cinematography - Alfanso Cuaron, Roma

Best Sound Editing - John Walkers, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Editing - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Foreign Language Film - Roma

Best Editing - John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actor In Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Animated Feature Film - Spider - Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film - Bao

Best Documentary Short Subject - Period. End Of Sentence.

Best Visual Effects - First Man

Live Action Short Film - Guy Nattiv & Jaime Ray Newman for Skin

Original Screenplay - Green Book

Adapted Screenplay - BLACKkKLANSMAN

Best Original Score - Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Best Original Song - Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Actor - Rami Malik, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actress In Leading Role - Olivia Colman, The Favorite

Best Direction - Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Picture- Green Book