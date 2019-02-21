Oscars 2019 Winners Predictions; First Time In 3 Decades To Be Conducted With No Host!

Oscars 2019 is only a few days away. The world is eagerly waiting for it. The 91st Academy Awards will be honoring the best films of 2018. It will be the first ceremony in three decades to be conducted in the absence of a host. The event is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2019 at 5 pm GMT and February 25, 2019 at 6:30 am IST. Hollywood enthusiasts in India can watch the event live on Star Movies or Hotstar.

Below is the Oscars 2019 winners prediction list:

BEST FILM- Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST DIRECTOR- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

BEST ACTOR- Rami Malek

BEST ACTRESS -Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Amy Adams

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - Shoplifters

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - A Star Is Born

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Roma

BEST SOUND EDITING - Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST SOUND MIXING - Bohemian Rhapsody, Jon Taylor

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - Black Panther

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avengers - Infinity War

BEST COSTUME DESIGN - Mary Poppins Returns Alexandra Bryne

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - Patricia DeHaney, Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Shallow, A Star Is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)- Minding the Gap

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT- Black Sheep

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Ralph Breaks The Internet

BEST FILM EDITING- The Favourite