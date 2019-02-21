Oscars 2019 Winners Predictions; First Time In 3 Decades To Be Conducted With No Host!

English
    Oscars 2019 is only a few days away. The world is eagerly waiting for it. The 91st Academy Awards will be honoring the best films of 2018. It will be the first ceremony in three decades to be conducted in the absence of a host. The event is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2019 at 5 pm GMT and February 25, 2019 at 6:30 am IST. Hollywood enthusiasts in India can watch the event live on Star Movies or Hotstar.

    Below is the Oscars 2019 winners prediction list:

    Oscars 2019 Winners Predictions

    BEST FILM- Bohemian Rhapsody

    BEST DIRECTOR- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

    BEST ACTOR- Rami Malek

    BEST ACTRESS -Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Sam Rockwell, Vice

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Amy Adams

    FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - Shoplifters

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Vice

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - A Star Is Born

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Roma

    BEST SOUND EDITING - Bohemian Rhapsody

    BEST SOUND MIXING - Bohemian Rhapsody, Jon Taylor

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - Black Panther

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avengers - Infinity War

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN - Mary Poppins Returns Alexandra Bryne

    BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - Patricia DeHaney, Vice

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Shallow, A Star Is Born

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - If Beale Street Could Talk

    BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)- Minding the Gap

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT- Black Sheep

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Ralph Breaks The Internet

    BEST FILM EDITING- The Favourite

    Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
