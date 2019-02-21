Oscars 2019 Winners Predictions; First Time In 3 Decades To Be Conducted With No Host!
Oscars 2019 is only a few days away. The world is eagerly waiting for it. The 91st Academy Awards will be honoring the best films of 2018. It will be the first ceremony in three decades to be conducted in the absence of a host. The event is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2019 at 5 pm GMT and February 25, 2019 at 6:30 am IST. Hollywood enthusiasts in India can watch the event live on Star Movies or Hotstar.
Below is the Oscars 2019 winners prediction list:
BEST FILM- Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST DIRECTOR- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
BEST ACTOR- Rami Malek
BEST ACTRESS -Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Amy Adams
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - Shoplifters
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Vice
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - A Star Is Born
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Roma
BEST SOUND EDITING - Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST SOUND MIXING - Bohemian Rhapsody, Jon Taylor
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - Black Panther
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avengers - Infinity War
BEST COSTUME DESIGN - Mary Poppins Returns Alexandra Bryne
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - Patricia DeHaney, Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Shallow, A Star Is Born
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)- Minding the Gap
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT- Black Sheep
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Ralph Breaks The Internet
BEST FILM EDITING- The Favourite