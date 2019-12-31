Netflix 'You': Penn Badgley Confirms The Show's Season 3 By Accident!

Penn Badgley in 2000s became best known for his character, Dan Humprey, for the CW network show, Gossip Girl. While he was the sweetest of the characters in the show, he is now known for the villainous role in Netflix's You, Joe Goldberg.

Penn made quite the impression with the new character and became a fan favourite. You season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and during a promotional interview with Entertainment Tonight, he went on to reveal we will get a season 3.

After killing Guinevere Beck, Joe finds a new target in Love Quinn played by Victoria Pedretti. While talking about her character Penn said, she is a different kind of creepy than he is, but accidentally revealed about season 3. "She doesn't appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, god!"

When the host tried to find out a bit more about the season 3, Penn added, "I literally know nothing about the third season. Technically I can't... I mean, like, unofficially?"

You Season 2 Review: Netflix Takes A Page From Gone Girl

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Plot