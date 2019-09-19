Rambo Last Blood Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Hours Before Its India Release
Rambo Last Blood, featuring veteran actor Sylvester Stallone in the titular role, is set to hit screens in India on Friday (September 20, 2019), which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, likely to be the last instalment of the legendary franchise, has already grabbed a reasonable amount of attention, and this bears testimony to Sly's star power. Now, Rambo Last Blood has been leaked online by Tamilrockers hours before its release and is available for free download. Needless to say, this is a shocking development that cannot be accepted under any circumstances.
Meanwhile, Rambo Last Blood has taken social media by storm.
Quirky @quirkybat
So excited for #Rambolastblood later!!!
It looks gritty and real like First Blood and the last Rambo film.
Rambo has never been more relevant and getting to see this epic character through his different ages and battles mentally and physically is gripping stuff.
Nothing Is Over!!
STEVE #The Mechanic @stevehalilovic
Mr.Stallone your body of work on the movie screen is priceless,you bring the greatest qaulity work every time you hit the movie screen,I watch every movie you made...#Rocky #Rambo #Creed go out and see #RamboLastBlood.I vote for an Oscar nomination for this movie.cheers
David Tan @DavidTheKiller
#RamboLastBlood bringing back Rambo to big screen once more, those love seeing this character back, those just love the action (i think bloodier than ever), i am one of those audiences, it's Rambo 2019!
Dio Alexandro @DioAlexandro2
He Wil fight to the last blood to avenge his love onVengeance come full circle in John Rambo final act, brutal and bloodyThe plot reminds me of Miss BalaAlso set in Mexico John Rambo still kick ar*e , he's like wine, the older, the better
Zane Bojack @zanofc
BTW in case anyone asks.. if the new #RamboLastBlood is any good? The answer is yes. Don't listen to the reviews. It's quality! I'm a child of the eighties & First Blood was one of my favourite movies. Trust me you'll enjoy it
So, are you looking forward to Rambo Last Blood?
(Social media posts have not been edited)