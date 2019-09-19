English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rambo Last Blood Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Hours Before Its India Release

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Rambo Last Blood, featuring veteran actor Sylvester Stallone in the titular role, is set to hit screens in India on Friday (September 20, 2019), which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, likely to be the last instalment of the legendary franchise, has already grabbed a reasonable amount of attention, and this bears testimony to Sly's star power. Now, Rambo Last Blood has been leaked online by Tamilrockers hours before its release and is available for free download. Needless to say, this is a shocking development that cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

    Meanwhile, Rambo Last Blood has taken social media by storm.

    Quirky @quirkybat

    Quirky @quirkybat

    So excited for #Rambolastblood later!!!

    It looks gritty and real like First Blood and the last Rambo film.

    Rambo has never been more relevant and getting to see this epic character through his different ages and battles mentally and physically is gripping stuff.

    Nothing Is Over!!

    STEVE #The Mechanic @stevehalilovic

    STEVE #The Mechanic @stevehalilovic

    Mr.Stallone your body of work on the movie screen is priceless,you bring the greatest qaulity work every time you hit the movie screen,I watch every movie you made...#Rocky #Rambo #Creed go out and see #RamboLastBlood.I vote for an Oscar nomination for this movie.cheers

    David Tan @DavidTheKiller

    David Tan @DavidTheKiller

    #RamboLastBlood bringing back Rambo to big screen once more, those love seeing this character back, those just love the action (i think bloodier than ever), i am one of those audiences, it's Rambo 2019!

    Dio Alexandro @DioAlexandro2

    Dio Alexandro @DioAlexandro2

    He Wil fight to the last blood to avenge his love onVengeance come full circle in John Rambo final act, brutal and bloodyThe plot reminds me of Miss BalaAlso set in Mexico John Rambo still kick ar*e , he's like wine, the older, the better

    Zane Bojack @zanofc

    Zane Bojack @zanofc

    BTW in case anyone asks.. if the new #RamboLastBlood is any good? The answer is yes. Don't listen to the reviews. It's quality! I'm a child of the eighties & First Blood was one of my favourite movies. Trust me you'll enjoy it

    So, are you looking forward to Rambo Last Blood?

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    More SYLVESTER STALLONE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue