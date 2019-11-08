Rapper T.I. Backlashed For Commenting On Daughter’s Virginity On TV Show

Rapper and actor, T.I. is receiving massive backlash on social media after his recent interview where he said he gets his 18-year-old daughter checked for 'virginity' by taking her to a gynaecologist every year. He said that he would let the gynaecologist check her hymen to see if it is still intact.

The rapper made the controversial comment in a podcast, which was aired on Tuesday. The rapper was in a talk show with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on 'Ladies Like Us'. The rapper was asked about his parenting skills and if he had had the sex talk with his daughter.

T.I. answered the question, explaining how he deals with such situations. "Not only have we had the conversation - we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen."

His daughter is in her first year of college. He further added that when his daughter turned 16, he went to her room after her birthday party and put a sticky note on the door: 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.' "So we'll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor's maintaining a high level of professionalism. He's like, You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information' I'm like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain't no problem,'" he further added.

He further stated that the gynaecologist once explained to him that the hymen could break in many other ways other than sexual intercourse.

"And so then they come and say, 'Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity,'" T.I. said.

T.I. also added that he explained to the gynaecologist saying that she was not an athlete or a bike rider and that he would insist the doctor get the hymen checked. The rapper stooped down to bragging that his daughter still has her hymen intact. He said, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

His comments about his daughter's private matters received major backlash online. T.I. has worked in movies like Ant-Man starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas.