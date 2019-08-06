Rihanna's Strong Remarks About Donald Trump's Tweet On El Paso Shooting Takes Social Media By Storm

Singer Rihanna just took to social media and condemned US President Donald Trump for refusing to describe the recent El Paso mass shooting, which killed 22 people, as an act of 'terrorism'. The 31-year-old also slammed existing gun laws, which permit a 'terrorist' to 'legally purchase' an assault rifle. She concluded her moving post by offering condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the horrific attack.

"Um... Donald, you spelt "terrorism" wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I'm so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY,"(sic) said Rihanna.

As expected, Rihanna's comments created a great deal of buzz on social media with most folks supporting the singer for taking a strong stand on a sensitive issue.

In case you did not know, Rihanna is a big critic of Donald Trump's policies. Some time ago, she had criticised the 'immigration travel ban', calling it 'devastating'. She had also objected to her songs being used during the businessman-turned-politician's rallies.

So, what is your take on Rihanna's strong comments about Donald Trump? Tell us in the space below.