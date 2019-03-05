English
    Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dies At 52 After A Massive Stroke; Friends & Family Mourn His Loss

    Hollywood actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame through the shows Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, died yesterday (March 4, 2019), after suffering a massive stroke. His publicist Arnold Robinson said the actor took his last breath in a hospital in Los Angeles in the presence of family and close friends. His former wife Minnie Sharp, two children and fiance Wendy Madinson were present by his side at the time of death.

    Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dies At 52 After A Massive Stroke

    Robinson told in a statement, "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time"

    Luke's co-star from Beverly Hills, Shannen Doherty is mourning the loss of her dear friend. She issued a statement saying, "I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

    Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
