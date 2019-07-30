English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Russi Taylor, Voice Of Minnie Mouse, Dies At 75

    By Pti
    |

    Veteran actor Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney's Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 75. The Walt Disney Company shared the news of Taylor's demise on Twitter.

    "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did.

    Russi Taylor, Voice Of Minnie Mouse, Dies At 75

    "It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolence," Disney Chairman/CEO Bob Iger said in a statement posted on Walt Disney Company's official account on the microblogging site.

    Taylor started voicing Minnie in 1986 and played the part in films such as "Who Framed Roger Rabbit", "Runaway Brain", "Get a Horse!", and "Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers".

    She played Minnie on TV shows as well, including "Mickey Mouse Works", "House of Mouse", "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse", and "Mickey and the Roadstar Racers" as well as in animated shorts and Disney theme park projects.

    The artiste also lent her voice to roles on other classic TV animated series like "TaleSpin", "The Little Mermaid", "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" and "Kim Possible".

    Taylor was named a Disney Legend in 2008.

    More News

      Read more about: russi taylor
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue