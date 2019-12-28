    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 In Works With Marvel

      By
      |

      Ever since Dinsey finalized Fox purchase, fans have been eagerly waiting for Deadpool to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The entertainment giant earlier confirmed that Deadpool will remain in the MCU while other films like X Men and Fantastic Four will get another reboot.

      Disney announced the titles of phase four in MCU and fans have been speculating if Deadpool will have a cameo in one of those releases. Recent reports suggest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is set to introduce the new X-Men and Deadpool to the MCU. While all details are under wraps, Ryan Reynolds just confirmed the superhero is getting another solo release.

      deadpool

      During an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Christmas Eve (via ComicBook), Ryan went on to reveal, "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

      With the confirmation, the actor will soon release date and some details of the film. However, Marvel already has eight MCU movie dates set for 2022-2023 which means Deadpool could arrive in phase five, a few years later.

      You Season 2 Review: Netflix Takes A Page From Gone Girl

      Star Wars Honours UNCC Shooting Hero, Riley Howell As a Jedi Master

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue