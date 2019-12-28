Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 In Works With Marvel

Ever since Dinsey finalized Fox purchase, fans have been eagerly waiting for Deadpool to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The entertainment giant earlier confirmed that Deadpool will remain in the MCU while other films like X Men and Fantastic Four will get another reboot.

Disney announced the titles of phase four in MCU and fans have been speculating if Deadpool will have a cameo in one of those releases. Recent reports suggest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is set to introduce the new X-Men and Deadpool to the MCU. While all details are under wraps, Ryan Reynolds just confirmed the superhero is getting another solo release.

During an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Christmas Eve (via ComicBook), Ryan went on to reveal, "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

With the confirmation, the actor will soon release date and some details of the film. However, Marvel already has eight MCU movie dates set for 2022-2023 which means Deadpool could arrive in phase five, a few years later.

