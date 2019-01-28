SAG Awards 2019 Complete Winners List: Black Panther Scores Big

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. The award ceremony was hosted by Megan Mullally. Black Panther won big by taking home the awards for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture' and 'Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.'

Chadwick Boseman was quoted as saying, "We knew that we had something special, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see."

The best actor awards for film went to Glenn Close for The Wife and Rami Malek for his act as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners-

Film Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Glenn Close for 'The Wife'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali for 'The Green Book'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Emily Blunt for 'The Quiet Place'

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Black Panther

Televsion Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Darren Criss, for 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Patricia Arquette for 'Escape at Dannemora'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman for 'Ozark'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Sandra Oh for 'Killing Eve'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: 'This Is Us'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: 'Glow'