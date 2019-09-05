Selena Gomez Misses Her Roomies While Justin Bieber Has 'Most Perfect Day' With Wife On The Beach

Not a year or two, but Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's saga went on for years until they called it quits for good in 2018. Their on and off dating, indirect mention of each other in music tracks and several trysts over the years, rather became a joke among fans and haters alike. However, it seems like they are so deeply involved in each other's life that gossip always finds its way around them. Selena Gomez's recent Instagram post about missing her roomies, while Justin holidays with his wife, has yet again stirred a storm on the internet.

It is evident from Selena's social media activities that she has found a family in her friends, who also happen to be her roomies. The singer's roommates have now gone home and she isn't able to stop herself from missing them.

Sharing a couple of pictures with them, she wrote, "After a whole summer of being roommates, Anna, Fox and Freddy have gone home and I'm missing them already. I get to live life with the best people. I'm pretty freaking lucky." - (sic)

Selena's post appeared on the public platform the same day as Justin's, which showcases him having a ball with Hailey Baldwin by a beach. The 25-year-old singer and wife are currently on a vacation at an unnamed destination.

Justin posted a picture yesterday and captioned it, "Getaways with you are all I need" - (sic) Meanwhile, Hailey shared a couple of pictures with her man and wrote, "the most perfect day with my person :)" - (sic) Fans couldn't help but gush over this duo's cuddles and kisses by the beach.

Although it looks like Selena and Justin are simply having a good time with their favourite humans, speculations are rife that the posts are used to allude to their ex-partners.