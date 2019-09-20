Skinny Jennifer Aniston Was Asked To Further Lose 30 Pounds To Essay Rachel Green On Friends!

Jennifer Aniston went on to become one of the most loved characters of American sitcoms when featured as Rachel Green in the all-time classic Friends. However, the actress faced her share of ordeals when she decided to take up the role. In a new book titled, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, it has been revealed that Aniston was asked to shed 30 pounds to essay the evergreen character Rachel Green. Shocking much? Read more details below.

Author of Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, Saul Austerlitz, has stated in the book, "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress, it was a tough place to be a woman, and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly levelling with her."

"Aniston was hardly fat - everyone could see she was beautiful - but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added 10 pounds," it further reads.

The immense pressure on actresses to look a certain way to establish themselves in the showbiz has been a topic of discussion for a long time now. In an interview with The Rolling Stones magazine from 1996, Jennifer Aniston is seen addressing the same.

She said, "My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did .... The disgusting thing of Hollywood - I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy."

Jennifer Aniston, who was named the World's Most Beautiful Woman in 2016 by PEOPLE, has a rather different opinion about the industry's beauty standards. Defining beauty in her terms, the actress said, "Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived. Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven't gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you've failed at something. That's just toxic noise."