Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 5 Things To Know Before Watching The Movie This Weekend

Is the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this Friday, December 20, making you nostalgic? Do you plan on watching clips from the previous eight Star Wars films or are you feeling lost in the hype of Star Wars pop culture? While Jedi Master Yoda and storm troopers are taking over your feed, (thanks to Disney releasing The Mandalorian) you might feel a little lost and with only a few days for the upcoming release, it may feel like the right time to panic but fear not we are bringing you the right of passage for the Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

After eight movies in four decades, as another trilogy of Star Wars Saga comes to an end-possibly with the long lineage of Jedis - here are five things you need to know before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits the big screen this weekend.

May The Force Be With You

If you have ever been around a Star Wars fan, you would have definitely heard these words, 'May the force be with you'. They have turned out to be the most important piece of any conversation among the fanatics, it means wishing someone good luck or are said religiously while bidding goodbye. The Force is what the entire franchise talks about, it is an energy field that connects every living being across the galaxy. Which brings us to the next one.

"No one's ever really gone." - Luke Skywalker to Princess Leia

In The Last Jedi, the eight-film of the franchise, Luke who leaves the material world to join the force, moments before dying tells sister Leia, "No one is ever really gone'. Remember how I mentioned earlier, the Force binds everything, it also where the masters of the Jedi go after passing on. So throughout the years, we have had dead but beloved characters showing up to help their apprentices in time of need. We have seen Yoda appear recently in The Last Jedi and Luke will show up in a time of need for Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.

Up next in the main characters to remember,

Luke and Leia are twins of Padme and Anakin, from the prequels

There are many sequels and some prequels that will leave you confused if you were to binge for 18 hours straight before the weekend. But one of the most important aspects of the story is the family. Luke and Leia Skywalker are twins children of Anakin who turns to the Dark Side as Darth Vader and Padme, a queen who dies of a broken heart, after giving birth to them. "The Force is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. And my sister has it" we hear Luke Skywalker say to Princess Leia in the original trilogy. However, we find out about their relationship over the course of a long movie, after a lot of awkward moments, which also includes a kiss, that fans still cringe over.

Kylo Ren is a Jedi Royal - Son of Han Solo and Leia, Grandson of Darth Vader

You might quickly swoon over Kylo Ren the dark Jedi, but that charisma also comes from a long line of strong powerful force wielders. While Kylo's father is Han Solo his mother is Princess Leia, the daughter of infamous Darth Vader. He has a history of family members coming from the dark side as well as the light side which makes him for an interesting character. His counter, however, Rey's lineage has been unclear, But Kylo comes from the 40 years of history we have come to love and hate.

Rey - the mysterious Jedi

Daisy Ridley who plays the protagonist of the recent trilogy is a Jedi with an unknown origin who captured everyone's attention. Rey not being a Skywalker or a Kenobi and still harnessing the power of Force skillfully has raised many questions among fans. Within no time the young padawan becomes strong enough to become a formidable force against Kylo Ren. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, however, does hint that many questions about her past and future will be answered.

Well, as a young apprentice of the Force, you now have enough knowledge and skill to enter the Millennium Falcon and enjoy the ride at light speed one last time.