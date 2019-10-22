Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Final Trailer Out! Turns Fans Emotional

The exciting trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted during half-time of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" NFL game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases in India on December 20. The two-and-a-half minute long trailer has left fans teary-eyed.

Lucasfilm and director JJ Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is written by JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio.

Upon watching the trailer, fans tweeted, "Game of Thrones fans "this throne is the greatest throne in history. Star Wars "HOLD MY BEER" #StarWars." - (sic)

and "Oh. Wow.#RiseofSkywalker. I'm going to miss these heroes and villains.Not just because I wrote them over the last year and I think they're amazing, but because this is the #StarWars I watched with my children. This is their saga." - (sic)