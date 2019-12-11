Swedish Pop-singer Marie Fredriksson Passes Away

Swedish pop-singer Marie Fredriksson passed away at the age of 61 following a prolonged ailment. Apparently, the 'Roxette' singer was undergoing radiation treatment for her brain tumour. Unfortunately, she lost a 17-year-long battle to cancer.

Her bandmate Per Gessle tweeted, "Time goes by so quickly. It's not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I'm honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same." - (sic)

Her management paid a heartfelt tribute, saying in a statement, "Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice - both strong and sensitive - and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us lucky enough to witness them. But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met."

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/CTegAUGrXG — Per Gessle (@PartyPleaser) December 10, 2019

Fredriksson performed solo in her native Sweden before teaming up with another Swedish singer-songwriter Per Gessle for their rock duo Roxette in 1986. Their single, 'The Look' was their major breakthrough that topped the hot 100 chart of US Billboard in 1989.

Marie achieved global success in the 90s with hits like Joyride, The Look and It Must Have Been Love from the film Pretty Woman.

As per reports, Marie was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour in 2002 due to which she lost her right eye vision. After three years of 'aggressive' treatment, she returned with a bang in 2006, but succumbed to recurring cancer recently. Marie's family said she had died following a recurrence of her previous illness.

Also Read: K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead!