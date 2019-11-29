Taiwanese-Canadian Actor Godfrey Gao Dies On Set While Filming A Show In China

Actor Godfrey Gao is believed to have died of a heart attack. The 35-year-old passed away after collapsing on the set while filming a show in China. The model and actor was participating as a guest on a Reality TV show named Chase Me which entails teams competing to win a race.

According to media reports, the show’s producers in an official statement told that Godfrey collapsed and lost consciousness while performing a running task with his team and eventually died at a hospital. It stated, "Guest participant Godfrey suddenly collapsed to the ground while running. The programme's on-site paramedics began lifesaving measures immediately and urgently transported him to the hospital. After two hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital (said) he had suffered a sudden cardiac death."

The actor’s management company Jetstar Entertainment also released a statement that read, 'We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept. Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey's for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location.'

Godfrey Gao is best known as the first Asian male model to be signed by the designer label Louis Vuitton for an ad campaign in the year 2011. He later went on to star in the Hollywood movie The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and the hugely popular Chinese TV drama Remembering Lichuan.

Chase Me features a bunch of contestants overcoming a series of obstacle courses set to test one’s physical endurance. The broadcaster of the reality show Phoenix TV stated that the show is designed to push physical limits of the contestants to the hilt and hence they only go for individuals in good shape as participants.

The production company also added that everyone involved felt 'incomparable pain’ and that they and the family would be jointly organising funeral arrangements. The Vancouver-raised actor is being remembered by his fans world over whilst the social media is being inundated with messages.