Tamilrockers Leak Spider-Man: Far From Home Ahead Of Release; Full HD Download Available Online
Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2019. The film which was initially scheduled to release on July 5 is opening today across the world. The craze surrounding the Tom Holland film proves how eager the fans are to watch this fantasy film. It also boasts an extended and renowned star cast including Zendaya, Samuel L, Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and others. However, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked Spider-Man: Far From Home on their website ahead of its worldwide release. The complete movie is available for download in HD.
Meanwhile, here's what the lead actor Tom Holland had to say about starring in this film:
Explains The Title
Sharing his experience of shooting the film in far off places, Tom told Coup De, "The fact that we get to shoot it in London was a nice surprise. The first one was 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I shot it thousands of miles away and this one is called 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and I'm forty minutes from my home."
He further added
"I am actually not staying at my home; it's still a bit of a drive to set. The script presented this massive-scale movie, but it was also a pleasure to read something that you know will surprise the audience too."
It's Bigger After Avengers
Tom says the audience will have more to witness on-screen with this film than the first part. He explained, "The action in the first one we were able to keep to quite contained, I don't feel like it was a worldwide event. This one, with Spider-Man unable to keep these events a secret, is far more global after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'."
Lucky For The Cast
The film features several fine actors. When asked how it was working with the veterans, Tom said, "I am very lucky with the people I get to work with. I have these meetings with my agent every year- we sit down and go through a list of actors I would like to work with and a list of directors I would like to work with and Jake has already been on the list. So the fact that we get to do it in this circumstances is fantastic."
