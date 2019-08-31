Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer: Linda Hamilton And Arnold Schwarzenegger To Enthral Fans Again!

The Terminator: Dark Fate trailer released on August 30, and it has raised expectations of fans of the franchise. It is the sixth movie in the Terminator series of Hollywood, one of the longest-running sci-fi franchises with the main plot revolving around man-machine conflict. The first two movies, The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) were directed by the co-creator of the franchise James Cameron, and he returns for Terminator: Dark Fate along with co-director David Ellison.

The latest movie in the series - Terminator: Dark Fate - is set for November 1, 2019, release and it would be a continuation of Terminator 1 and Terminator 2, both of which were critically acclaimed for their plot and cutting edge special effects. The response for next three in the franchise - Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015) - were rather subdued and failed to impress the Terminator-buffs.

The expectations from the die-hard fans of the franchise are high from the sixth instalment as the original movie The Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, and franchise co-creator James Cameron are all returning for Terminator 6. The trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate suggests, the film is as close to T1 and T2 as any of the subsequent sequels have ever come in terms of story and action.

Linda Hamilton would be reprising her role as Sarah Connor, the mother of John Connor, who is the central character in the Terminator franchise. John Connor leads the human resistance against a highly advanced adversary Skynet, synthetic intelligent machine network, that wants to wipe out the human race from the Earth.

Skynet is a computer system that U.S. strategic Global Digital Defense Network creates as part of its artificial intelligence experiments, but it becomes self-aware. It becomes conscious of its presence and powers and immediately perceives all humans as a security threat and formulates a plan to systematically wipe out humanity.

The series is about stalling Skynet's efforts to eliminate the human race. Skynet comes to know that John Connor would emerge as the leader of the human rebellion and tries to kill John's mother Sarah in Terminator-1 by sending a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator from 2029 to 1984 when Sarah is still pregnant. Connor sends Kyle Reese, a human soldier, back in time to protect his mother. In the second part Judgement Day, John is a teenager and Skynet sends a more advanced Terminator to kill John, but Connor from future sends T-800 from the future to protect his past.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah and Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800 were a rage back in the '90s but the subsequent movies were not well received. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015) though had plenty of action, the plot, according to critics, was weak and left the T-buffs disappointed.

It is for this reason the T-6 is highly anticipated. Terminator: Dark Fate is produced by original The Terminator director James Cameron and Skydance's David Ellison. New stars like Natalia Reyes as Dani and Mackenzie Davis as Grace will be joining Hamilton and Schwarzenegger in T-6. Grace is a super-soldier sent back to protect Dani, who is apparently very important to the future in the way Sarah Connor was in the first two Terminator movies.

Cameron revealed that the plot of Terminator: Dark Fate would be in continuation of the 1991 classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The response of sci-fi movie critics to the first trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate was rather mixed. But the general consensus is that taking all things into account, T-6 is a major improvement over the previous films of Terminator i.e. T-3, T-4 and T-5.

To know for sure if it really delivers as the sequel of blockbuster T-1 and T-2, we will have to wait until November 1 when Terminator: Dark Fate hits screens across the world. Will Terminator: Dark Fate enthral sci-fi buffs and the T-Franchise fans in particular?

Written by S V Vikas.