 »   »   »  'The Americans' Wins First Golden Globe For Final Season

'The Americans' Wins First Golden Globe For Final Season

By Pti
    "The Americans", a twisty spy thriller, starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russelll, won its first Best Drama Series Golden Globe award for its sixth and the final season. The FX series about Cold War espionage, which wrapped its sixth and final season in May, has received five Golden Globe nominations during its run.

    "The Americans" is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Reagan administration.

    The show also features Keidrich Sellati, Noah Emmerich, Brandon J Dirden and Costa Ronin.

    "The Americans" is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
