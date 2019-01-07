 »   »   »  'The Americans' Wins First Golden Globe For Final Season

Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Ran Govt Or Michel Mama's Court: Narendra Modi
-
- Dakar 2019 Preview: Champions Back To Desert
- Smartphone Discounts Coming Soon: Huawei, Realme To Clear Inventory
- Amended Aadhaar Act Bill Passed In The Lok Sabha
- New Maruti WagonR Brochure Leaked — Variants, Engine Specifications & Other Details Revealed
- Ash Recalls How She Had A 'Sudden' Roka With Abhishek!
- Gokhru: Health Benefits, Uses, Nutritional Value & Dosage
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
"The Americans", a twisty spy thriller, starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russelll, won its first Best Drama Series Golden Globe award for its sixth and the final season. The FX series about Cold War espionage, which wrapped its sixth and final season in May, has received five Golden Globe nominations during its run.
"The Americans" is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Reagan administration.
The show also features Keidrich Sellati, Noah Emmerich, Brandon J Dirden and Costa Ronin.
"The Americans" is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. PTI
Comments
Read more about: golden globe hollywood news
Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019