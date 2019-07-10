Veteran Hollywood Actor Rip Torn Passes Away At The Age Of 88!

Rip Torn, the famed Hollywood actor, passed away at the age of 88. According to Rick Miramontze, who is the veteran actor's publicist, Torn breathed his last on Tuesday morning at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Rip Torn has been an active name in films and theatre since the past seven decades. "His remarkable career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life," his publicist has written in a statement in connection with his death.

The veteran actor started off his career as an actor in the 1950s. Sweet Bord Of Youth was one among his first notable movies. His role in Men In Black has been the most prominent one. In the film, which had released in 1997, Rip Torn had appeared as a character named Zed, which won good reviews from all over. He starred with Will Smith in this blockbuster movie and the Hollywood star has condoled his co-star's demise.

Rip Torn was an equally popular figure on the mini-screen with the actor having appeared in a good number of television serials. Rip Torn is an Emmy Award winner as well and he had won the prestigious award for the "The Larry Sandner's Show", which was aired on HBO channel from 1992 to 1998. His role as a producer of the show sky-rocketed his fame. Interestingly, Rip Torn was nominated for the awards six times for his performance on the show. It was in 1996 that he won the coveted honour.

Rip Torn had also received a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. His portrayal of the role Marsh Turner in the 1983 film Cross Creek had won him this nomination.