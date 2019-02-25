VIEW PICS! Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Hollywood Stars Arrive In Style
Oscars 2019 is currently taking place at the Dolby Theater in California and besides waiting to watch which of your favorite movies have bagged the most awards, everybody is excited to look at the Hollywood stars arrive in style. Red carpet appearance at the Academy Awards has always been one of the most looked forward to segments of the award ceremony. As the event is conducted in the absence of a host, several celebrities such as Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah will be seen introducing the segments and Best Picture Nominees. The award will be handed over by more stars including Pharell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and more.
Lady Gaga
A Star Is Born actress and singer Lady Gaga graced the red carpet in an all-black off-the-shoulders gown. Keeping up to her eccentricity, she paired her attire with black long gloves.
Emilia Clarke
Watching the Game Of Thrones actress on the red carpet was indeed a treat. She surprised everyone by sporting a cheeky hairdo. She even presented a category on the stage.
Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis
Best Director nominee Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis were one of the first celebrity couples to arrive. As always, the duo flaunted their love and turned heads around. The filmmaker even wore the ‘Do The Right Things' ring.
Alicia Wikander
Hollywood actress Alicia Wikander looked absolutely gorgeous as she displayed her sculpted body in a silver dress. The Ex-Machina actress let her blond locks loose.
Tina Fey
Actress and comedian Tina Fey has chosen an al-blue attire for the occasion. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the off-the-shoulders gown. She paired her dress with a pair of diamond earrings with hair let loose.
Melissa McCarthy
Amidst gown and flowing dresses, comedian-actress Melissa McCarthy stood out by presenting herself in a jumpsuit and cape. She's been nominated for Best Actress.
Helen Mirren
The 75-year-old actress known for her movie RED, looked elegant in the pink and orange tulle dress. She paired her dress with a pair of diamond earrings and matching clutch. That actress showed off her gorgeous dress by twirling for cameras.
MOST READ: VIEW PICS! Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Hollywood Stars Arrive In Style