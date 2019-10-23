Why Did 'Frozen' Need A Sequel?

Frozen, the 2013 animated musical fantasy film, was a global superhit. It redefined love, re-told the fairytale and shook up the traditional notions of a heroine. Frozen also had its 'happily ever after', the all's well that ends well that defines magical stories. So what was the need for a sequel?

Says writer and director Jennifer Lee, "If Frozen was happily ever after, then Frozen 2 is the day after 'happily ever after'. Life gets in the way. It throws you curve balls. So, this is about learning to fight for your place in the world, do what's right. There's still fun and humour, but it's a deeply emotional story about finding out who we are meant to be."

Besides, there were unanswered questions from the first movie - about Elsa and Anna's parents, about where they were going when their ship sank? And the biggest one: Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

These lingering questions prompted the writers to explore the story of the two compelling sisters Elsa and Anna, the charming mountain man Kristoff and the snowman who loves summer, Olaf, further and into the unknown. Says producer Peter Del Vecho, "There was something about these characters that was still very interesting and appealing to us. We wanted to know more-we felt that their story continued."

According to director Chris Buck, in 'Frozen', the world had just opened up to these characters. "They were trying to figure out who they were but it feels like they've graduated college now. They're getting their lives together. We wanted to know what that means for each of them."

And so a new adventure begins when Elsa hears a voice from the past. It calls to her to find some answers she seeks. Although she tries to block it, the voice persists and finally draws her and all those she loves into the unknown.