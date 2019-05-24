Will Smith's Aladdin LEAKED Online! Full Movie Available For Download On Tamil Rockers!

@GustheBuz23

"I've never smiled as much in a movie in my life until I watched #Aladdin. It met my expectations and passed them. This is the best Disney live action they've done hands down. "

@26bloushi04

"The Aladdin remake had effects from out of this world, the soundtrack was incredible, Naomi Scott's Speechless gave me goosebumps. Definitely a masterpiece of a remake, the best remake Disney has done thus far. Let's see if The Lion King can top this. #aladdin"

@pbt_16

"Will Smith was absolute perfection as the genie in #Aladdin You did Robin Williams proud!!!!"

@amberainne13

"Want to watch #Aladdin so badly 😭 I kept listening to the soundtrack for days - it exceeded my expectations! Though nothing could ever beat the original, this live-action remake seems to be doing well (based on its songs, trailers, movie clips, and audience reviews)"

@its24karat

"I was so worried that they were going to ruin my favorite childhood movie but the live-action version was EVERYTHING!😍😍 #Aladdin"