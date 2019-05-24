Will Smith's Aladdin LEAKED Online! Full Movie Available For Download On Tamil Rockers!
Hollywood's Aladdin was one of the most awaited films of 2019. The musical fantasy starring Will Smith, Mena Massound, Naomi Scott and others released worldwide today. The Disney film created a lot of buzz prior to its release and fans couldn't wait to watch it on the big screen. However, within few hours of its release, Will Smith's film has fallen prey to piracy. Yet again, the notorious site Tamil Rockers has leaked Aladdin on their website. The full movie is now available for download. The film has received mixed reviews by critics. Meanwhile, here's what the fans have to say.
@GustheBuz23
"I've never smiled as much in a movie in my life until I watched #Aladdin. It met my expectations and passed them. This is the best Disney live action they've done hands down. "
@26bloushi04
"The Aladdin remake had effects from out of this world, the soundtrack was incredible, Naomi Scott's Speechless gave me goosebumps. Definitely a masterpiece of a remake, the best remake Disney has done thus far. Let's see if The Lion King can top this. #aladdin"
@pbt_16
"Will Smith was absolute perfection as the genie in #Aladdin You did Robin Williams proud!!!!"
@amberainne13
"Want to watch #Aladdin so badly 😭 I kept listening to the soundtrack for days - it exceeded my expectations! Though nothing could ever beat the original, this live-action remake seems to be doing well (based on its songs, trailers, movie clips, and audience reviews)"
@its24karat
"I was so worried that they were going to ruin my favorite childhood movie but the live-action version was EVERYTHING!😍😍 #Aladdin"