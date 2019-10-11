    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Will Smith Joins TikTok & Launches Gemini Man Challenge Ahead Of The Film's Release

      One of Hollywood's most loved stars, Will Smith has joined TikTok. If you didn't already know, TikTok is fast-growing social media app for short video creation. The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air is known to love social media. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that he is now on TikTok.

      Will Smith Joins TikTok & Launches Gemini Man Challenge

      Will Smith is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie, Gemini Man, on October 11. Will has launched a fun challenge on TikTok called #GeminiManChallenge, for his fans across the world. 25 TikTok users who will participate in the challenge have the chance to win tickets for two for Gemini Man.

      Gemini Man is an action thriller about an assassin named Henry Brogan (played by Will), who is being target by a younger clone of himself. The film is directed by Oscar winning director, Ang Lee, and it also stars Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong.

      It was only some time ago that Reese Witherspoon joined TikTok, and now, Will has followed suit. He ended his first video clip on TikTok saying, "I guess I'm on TikTok now. That was weird, y'all."

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 2:29 [IST]
