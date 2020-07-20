The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List Is Out; Amazon Wins Big In Digital Dramas Category

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually in order to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The main categories were awarded on Friday night, June 26 in a two-hour ceremony. The additional categories (winners) were announced right after the main event’s telecast on Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts. However, the digital drama prizes were handed out in a separate streaming ceremony on Sunday, July 19.

While ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives were the top nominees with 23 and 22 nods each, Amazon topped the Digital dramas category with The Bay, After Forever and Studio City respectively.

Here is a complete list of all Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 winners:

Best Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Actor

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Actress

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stewart, General Hospital

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun, General Hospital - WINNER

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Younger Performer

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives - WINNER

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Best Guest Performer

Elissa Kapneck, The Young and the Restless

Michael E. Knight, General Hospital

Eva LaRue, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, The Young and the Restless

Chrishell Stause, Days of Our Lives

Best Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Best Digital Drama Series

After Forever

The Bay - WINNER

Dark/Web

Eastsiders

Studio City

Best Actor in a Digital Drama

Kristos Andrews, The Bay - WINNER

Alex Hurt, The Rehearsal

Brad James, A House Divided

Sean Kanan, Studio City

Brian White, Bronx SIU

Best Actress in a Digital Drama

Rowin Amone, Issa Rae Presents King Ester

Mary Beth Evans, The Bay

Jade Harlow, The Bay - WINNER

Cady Huffman, After Forever

Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU

Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama

Willam Belli, Eastsiders

Leith M. Burke, Eastsiders

Tristan Rogers, Studio City - WINNER

Lenny Wolpe, After Forever

Gregory Zarian, Venice

Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama

Tina Benko, The Rehearsal - WINNER

Veanne Cox, Indoor Boys

Patrika Darbo, Studio City

Carolyn Hennesy, Studio City

Janet Hubert, Issa Rae Presents King Ester

Best Guest Performer in a Digital Drama

Rene Heger, Dark/Web

Mary Beth Peil, After Forever

Scott Turner Schofield, Studio City

Lin Shaye, Eastsiders - WINNER

Graham Sibley, Dark/Web

Best Writing Team for a Digital Drama

After Forever - WINNER

The Bay

Eastsiders

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

Studio City

Best Directing Team for a Digital Drama

The Bay - WINNER

Bronx SIU

Dark/Web

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

Studio City

Best Music Direction/Composition for a Drama

Dark/Web

Days of Our Lives - WINNER

Pillow Talk

The Young and the Restless

Best Casting for a Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

Eastsiders - WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Lighting Direction for a Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Dark/Web - WINNER

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Technical Team for a Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Best Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Best Live/Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Art Direction for a Drama

After Forever

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Costume Design for a Drama

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

Eastsiders

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Hairstyling for a Drama

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Makeup for a Drama

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless - WINNER

Best Talk Show (Entertainment)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - WINNER

GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Best Talk Show Host (Entertainment)

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - WINNER

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Maury Povich, Maury

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, The Talk

Best Talk Show (Informative)

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The 3rd Hour of Today

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

The View - WINNER

Best Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Today Show - WINNER

Best Directing for a Talk/Entertainment News/Morning Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

Good Morning America

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna - WINNER

Best Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy - WINNER

The Price is Right

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy - WINNER

Best Directing for a Game Show

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price is Right - WINNER

Best Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight - WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

Best Legal/Courtroom Show

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court - WINNER

Best Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Giada Entertains - WINNER

Milk Street

30 Minute Meals

Valerie’s Home Cooking

