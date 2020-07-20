    For Quick Alerts
      The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List Is Out; Amazon Wins Big In Digital Dramas Category

      The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually in order to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The main categories were awarded on Friday night, June 26 in a two-hour ceremony. The additional categories (winners) were announced right after the main event’s telecast on Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts. However, the digital drama prizes were handed out in a separate streaming ceremony on Sunday, July 19.

      While ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives were the top nominees with 23 and 22 nods each, Amazon topped the Digital dramas category with The Bay, After Forever and Studio City respectively.

      Emmy Awards

      Here is a complete list of all Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 winners:

      Best Drama Series

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Actor

      Steve Burton, General Hospital

      Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

      Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

      Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

      Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Actress

      Finola Hughes, General Hospital

      Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

      Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

      Maura West, General Hospital

      Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

      Best Supporting Actor

      Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

      Bryton James, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

      Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

      James Patrick Stewart, General Hospital

      Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

      Best Supporting Actress

      Tamara Braun, General Hospital - WINNER

      Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

      Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

      Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

      Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

      Best Younger Performer

      Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

      Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives - WINNER

      Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

      Eden McCoy, General Hospital

      Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

      Best Guest Performer

      Elissa Kapneck, The Young and the Restless

      Michael E. Knight, General Hospital

      Eva LaRue, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Jeffrey Vincent Parise, The Young and the Restless

      Chrishell Stause, Days of Our Lives

      Best Writing Team

      The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Directing Team

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital - WINNER

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Digital Drama Series

      After Forever

      The Bay - WINNER

      Dark/Web

      Eastsiders

      Studio City

      Best Actor in a Digital Drama

      Kristos Andrews, The Bay - WINNER

      Alex Hurt, The Rehearsal

      Brad James, A House Divided

      Sean Kanan, Studio City

      Brian White, Bronx SIU

      Best Actress in a Digital Drama

      Rowin Amone, Issa Rae Presents King Ester

      Mary Beth Evans, The Bay

      Jade Harlow, The Bay - WINNER

      Cady Huffman, After Forever

      Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU

      Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama

      Willam Belli, Eastsiders

      Leith M. Burke, Eastsiders

      Tristan Rogers, Studio City - WINNER

      Lenny Wolpe, After Forever

      Gregory Zarian, Venice

      Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama

      Tina Benko, The Rehearsal - WINNER

      Veanne Cox, Indoor Boys

      Patrika Darbo, Studio City

      Carolyn Hennesy, Studio City

      Janet Hubert, Issa Rae Presents King Ester

      Best Guest Performer in a Digital Drama

      Rene Heger, Dark/Web

      Mary Beth Peil, After Forever

      Scott Turner Schofield, Studio City

      Lin Shaye, Eastsiders - WINNER

      Graham Sibley, Dark/Web

      Best Writing Team for a Digital Drama

      After Forever - WINNER

      The Bay

      Eastsiders

      Issa Rae Presents King Ester

      Studio City

      Best Directing Team for a Digital Drama

      The Bay - WINNER

      Bronx SIU

      Dark/Web

      Issa Rae Presents King Ester

      Studio City

      Best Music Direction/Composition for a Drama

      Dark/Web

      Days of Our Lives - WINNER

      Pillow Talk

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Casting for a Drama

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      Eastsiders - WINNER

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Lighting Direction for a Drama

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Dark/Web - WINNER

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Technical Team for a Drama

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital - WINNER

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital - WINNER

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Live/Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama

      The Bold and the Beautiful

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Art Direction for a Drama

      After Forever

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Costume Design for a Drama

      The Bay

      The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

      Eastsiders

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless

      Best Hairstyling for a Drama

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Makeup for a Drama

      Days of Our Lives

      General Hospital

      The Young and the Restless - WINNER

      Best Talk Show (Entertainment)

      The Ellen DeGeneres Show - WINNER

      GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

      The Kelly Clarkson Show

      Live with Kelly and Ryan

      The Talk

      Best Talk Show Host (Entertainment)

      Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

      Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - WINNER

      Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

      Maury Povich, Maury

      Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, The Talk

      Best Talk Show (Informative)

      Rachael Ray

      Red Table Talk

      The 3rd Hour of Today

      Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

      The View - WINNER

      Best Morning Show

      CBS Sunday Morning

      CBS This Morning

      Good Morning America

      Sunday Today with Willie Geist

      Today Show - WINNER

      Best Directing for a Talk/Entertainment News/Morning Show

      The Ellen DeGeneres Show

      GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke

      Good Morning America

      The Kelly Clarkson Show

      Live with Kelly and Ryan

      Today Show with Hoda and Jenna - WINNER

      Best Game Show

      Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader

      Double Dare

      Family Feud

      Jeopardy - WINNER

      The Price is Right

      Best Game Show Host

      Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

      Steve Harvey, Family Feud

      Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

      Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

      Alex Trebek, Jeopardy - WINNER

      Best Directing for a Game Show

      Jeopardy

      Let’s Make a Deal

      The Price is Right - WINNER

      Best Entertainment News Show

      Access Hollywood

      E! News

      Entertainment Tonight - WINNER

      Extra

      Inside Edition

      Best Legal/Courtroom Show

      Hot Bench

      Judge Judy

      Judge Mathis

      Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

      The People’s Court - WINNER

      Best Culinary Series

      Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

      Giada Entertains - WINNER

      Milk Street

      30 Minute Meals

      Valerie’s Home Cooking

      Read more about: emmy awards
      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 22:21 [IST]
