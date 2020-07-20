The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List Is Out; Amazon Wins Big In Digital Dramas Category
The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually in order to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The main categories were awarded on Friday night, June 26 in a two-hour ceremony. The additional categories (winners) were announced right after the main event’s telecast on Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts. However, the digital drama prizes were handed out in a separate streaming ceremony on Sunday, July 19.
While ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives were the top nominees with 23 and 22 nods each, Amazon topped the Digital dramas category with The Bay, After Forever and Studio City respectively.
Here is a complete list of all Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 winners:
Best Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Actor
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Actress
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Best Supporting Actor
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stewart, General Hospital
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Tamara Braun, General Hospital - WINNER
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Best Younger Performer
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives - WINNER
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Best Guest Performer
Elissa Kapneck, The Young and the Restless
Michael E. Knight, General Hospital
Eva LaRue, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, The Young and the Restless
Chrishell Stause, Days of Our Lives
Best Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Best Digital Drama Series
After Forever
The Bay - WINNER
Dark/Web
Eastsiders
Studio City
Best Actor in a Digital Drama
Kristos Andrews, The Bay - WINNER
Alex Hurt, The Rehearsal
Brad James, A House Divided
Sean Kanan, Studio City
Brian White, Bronx SIU
Best Actress in a Digital Drama
Rowin Amone, Issa Rae Presents King Ester
Mary Beth Evans, The Bay
Jade Harlow, The Bay - WINNER
Cady Huffman, After Forever
Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU
Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama
Willam Belli, Eastsiders
Leith M. Burke, Eastsiders
Tristan Rogers, Studio City - WINNER
Lenny Wolpe, After Forever
Gregory Zarian, Venice
Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama
Tina Benko, The Rehearsal - WINNER
Veanne Cox, Indoor Boys
Patrika Darbo, Studio City
Carolyn Hennesy, Studio City
Janet Hubert, Issa Rae Presents King Ester
Best Guest Performer in a Digital Drama
Rene Heger, Dark/Web
Mary Beth Peil, After Forever
Scott Turner Schofield, Studio City
Lin Shaye, Eastsiders - WINNER
Graham Sibley, Dark/Web
Best Writing Team for a Digital Drama
After Forever - WINNER
The Bay
Eastsiders
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
Studio City
Best Directing Team for a Digital Drama
The Bay - WINNER
Bronx SIU
Dark/Web
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
Studio City
Best Music Direction/Composition for a Drama
Dark/Web
Days of Our Lives - WINNER
Pillow Talk
The Young and the Restless
Best Casting for a Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
Eastsiders - WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Lighting Direction for a Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Dark/Web - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Technical Team for a Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Best Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital - WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Best Live/Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Art Direction for a Drama
After Forever
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Costume Design for a Drama
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Eastsiders
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Hairstyling for a Drama
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Makeup for a Drama
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Best Talk Show (Entertainment)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - WINNER
GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Best Talk Show Host (Entertainment)
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - WINNER
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Maury Povich, Maury
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, The Talk
Best Talk Show (Informative)
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The 3rd Hour of Today
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
The View - WINNER
Best Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Today Show - WINNER
Best Directing for a Talk/Entertainment News/Morning Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke
Good Morning America
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna - WINNER
Best Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy - WINNER
The Price is Right
Best Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy - WINNER
Best Directing for a Game Show
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price is Right - WINNER
Best Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight - WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
Best Legal/Courtroom Show
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court - WINNER
Best Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Giada Entertains - WINNER
Milk Street
30 Minute Meals
Valerie’s Home Cooking
