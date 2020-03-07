    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      A Quiet Place II Early Reactions That Will Get You Excited For The Emily Blunt's Film

      By
      |

      Emily Blunt-starrer A Quiet Place Part II, is all set to release on March 18, 2020. The promising sequel will expand the world and bring back the chilling experience with more aliens. The first part released in 2018 and became a quick success. The first reaction to the sequel is raising expectations to the roof.

      a quiet place ii early reaction

      Directed by John Krasinski, the film follows the Abbot family members, played by Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds, trying to survive an alien invasion by creatures sensitive to sound. The film went on to gross $340 million worldwide and got fans excited for the sequel, which took a year in development.

      The very first screenings of A Quiet Place Part II took place recently in the US and the audience are all praises for the film in their spoiler-free review. While many have applauded John Krasinski's direction and the story, they have also claimed that the film is tense and will keep you at the edge of your seat.

      Hollywood March 2020 Releases You Cannot Miss: Onward, Mulan, A Quiet Place II And More!

      Christian Bale To Join Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson In Thor: Love And Thunder, As A Villain!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X