According To Science Robert Pattinson Is The Most Handsome Man In The World

Robert Pattinson who is gearing up for his step into the DC Extended Universe as Batman has just been announced as the most handsome man in the world, leaving behind Henry Cavil, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and more.

Celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, shared on Instagram a list of actors who were measured base on physical perfection and crowned Robert Pattinson as the winner.

The post reads, "The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques,..Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."

Pattinson was reportedly found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection. "Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08%, and Brad Pitt...was fourth with 90.51%," De Silva continued.

Some of the other celebrities mentioned in the list are, David Beckham and George Clooney who was a previous winner slumped to fifth place due to ageing and loss of volume on face.

Pattinson has already begun shooting for The Batman according to director Matt Reeves's recent tweet on social media. Robert is set to play the leading role in three-planned part as Batman. It will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright.

Robert Pattinson is also waiting for the release of his upcoming Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. The film also has an incredible buzz around its story, star cast and the director's track record.

