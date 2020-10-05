Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dies At 70 In An Apparent Shooting

The Police Statement Says Byrd Was Shot Thrice

Fox News quoted the police statement saying that officers were dispatched on Saturday at 1:45 am and "located a male lying unresponsive at the location," who was later identified as Byrd. He was pronounced "deceased from multiple gunshot wounds to the back." It also added, "Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues at this time."

Craig Wyckoff On Byrd's Death To Fox News

The Fox News reports said all information is "preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.". Byrd's friend and former representation Craig Wyckoff, told Fox News that Byrd got into an argument at a store before driving home. He added that the person Byrd argued with followed him and shot Byrd three times in the back, killing him.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dies At 70

Notably, Thomas Jefferson Byrd was known for his roles in Set It Off, He Got Game and Ray. He was nominated for a Tony in 2003 for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.