After Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Katie Leung And Bonnie Wright Defend Trans People

After Daniel Radcliffe opened up about JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets, more actors from the Harry Potter universe have shown support for trans people. Earlier this week, Katie Leung who played Cho Chang, took to her Twitter account and shared a thread of links, where people can educate themselves more about the community and show support for black trans women. She also used the hashtag #AsiansForBlackLives. Recently, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, and Bonnie Wright have also issued statements disagreeing with JK Rowling.

Emma Watson, who played the lead character of Hermione Granger, shared a few tweets in support of the transgender people and wrote, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are." Saying that she loves and respects the community, Emma added, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x."

Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts prequel series, spoke to Variety magazine and said, "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand."

Eddie Redmayne Played Newt Scamander In Fantastic Beasts Series Redmayne has played a transgender woman in his Oscar-winning performance from the film, The Danish Girl. He added, "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so," Bonnie Wright Tweeted: Transwomen are Women Similarly, Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley aka Bonnie Wright, also put out a tweet supporting trans people. She wrote, "If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgement or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x." Katie Leung Tweeted Series Of Support Petitions The backlash against JK Rowling, first started when she shared an article that used the phrase ‘People who menstruate.' JK commented on the piece and wrote, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Emma Watson Shared Love By Tweeting: I Respect And Love You For Who You Are After being criticized as transphobic, JK went on to tweet claiming "sex is real" and trans women who do not menstruate should not be called women. She wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth." The article shared by JK stated that approximately 1.8 billion ‘girls, women and gender non-binary persons menstruate'. Rowling is now being called a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and a transphobic person.

