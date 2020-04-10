    For Quick Alerts
      After Halsey, Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers

      Hollywood star Sandra Bullock, on Friday, reportedly donated 6,000 N95 masks for healthcare professionals battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

      

      The actor's boyfriend, Bryan Randall shared a photo, in which Bullock is standing behind a worker of Adventist White Memorial and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, on Thursday, along with the boxes of their donations.

      "Kids wanted to give masks. 6,000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA, thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better. @masks.4.heros I'm not sure who that freak is in the background," Randall wrote in the caption.

      

      The Oscar-winning actress is the latest Hollywood celebrity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals. Recently, singer-songwriter Halsey donated 100,000 masks to medical professionals.

      The 25-year-old singer took to her social media account and wrote, ''Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."

      ''I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China)(sic)'' In the post, Halsey also revealed the masks are for the medical professionals and non-medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to the pandemic and help millions of strangers. They will be sent to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

      Earlier, rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 surgical masks through their organisation Reform Alliance. According to reports, the Reform Alliance will redistribute the masks to the Tennessee Division of Corrections, the Mississippi State Penitentiary, with the majority of it going to New York's Rikers Island Correction and their medical facility as it is one of nation's largest prisons.

      Read more about: sandra bullock coronavirus
      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
