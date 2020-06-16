After Oscars 2021, BAFTA Film Awards Pushed To April 11

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) is the second 2021 awards ceremony to be pushed back. Originally set to take place on February 14, 2021, the awards will now take place on April 11, 2021. The decision was reportedly taken after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shifted Oscars 2021 to April 25, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic's impact on the film industry.

As for Oscars, the change in BAFTA's ceremony date also allows for an extended eligibility period. A BAFTA official, in a statement, told Variety, "This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year."

The new date will also allow BAFTA to continue the tradition and remain the last of awards that could influence the Oscars. The final eligibility period date is yet to be announced. "The date for the 2022 Film Awards, announced last year as 13 February, is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review (set up following this year's film nominations), and any changes will be published once the review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations," the statement added.

The Academy had announced on Monday that Oscars 2021 has been postponed by eight weeks because of the pandemic's effects on the film releases in the past five months, and increased the eligibility window until February 21, 2021.

