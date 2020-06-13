After Tenet, New Release Dates Announced For Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla Vs. Kong, Matrix 4

Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On October 2, 2020

Other films rescheduled by Warner Bros are, Godzilla's sequel titled, Godzilla vs. Kong which has been moved by more than six months. The Thanksgiving (November) release will now hit the big screen on May 21, 2021. On the other hand, the untitled Matrix sequel with Keanu Reeves and reportedly Priyanka Chopra, has been moved back a year. The makers are eager to start shooting in July, but the film will not release until April 1, 2022. Matrix 4 was scheduled to release on May 21, 2021.

Another Warner Bros. film, Robert Zemeckis directorial, The Witches is tentatively taken off the release calendar, while it was set to release on October 9, 2020. No new release date has been announced yet. New Tom & Jerry, set to hit the screen on December 23, 2020, have been moved by six months to May 21, 2021.

Tenet's release date change by two weeks gives an idea as to when Hollywood expects things to go back to normal. Disney has also rescheduled its most-awaited film Mulan, based on a similar timeline. The film's new release date was announced as July 24, 2020.